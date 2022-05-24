Michigan continues additional food assistance for 700,000+ households on SNAP in May

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - All 1.36 million Michigan residents who receive SNAP food assistance will get an additional payment again in May.
This additional assistance is an effort to make groceries more affordable as food prices increase. Eligible recipients saw the additional food assistance on their Bridge Cards from May 14 to 23.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said these benefits will be loaded onto Bridge Cards as a separate payment from the assistance that is provided earlier in the month.
“Michiganders will continue to be able to put nutritious food on the table thanks to our ongoing partnership with the federal government,” she said. “In addition to helping Michigan families lower their out-of-pocket food costs, this collaboration has helped us continue to grow our economy by returning federal dollars to Michigan."
About 1.36 million people from more than 700,000 households in Michigan receive federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits through the state’s Food Assistance Program.
All households will receive the maximum benefits allowed for their size and households already receiving the maximum will receive an increase of at least $95 per month.
Michigan has been paying maximum SNAP benefits to all eligible households since April 2020, soon after the coronavirus pandemic began. Benefit amounts for all households increased in May 2021.
Federal approval of the increased SNAP benefits is necessary every month.
Maximum benefits for households range from $250 per month for a single person to $992 per month for a family of five. Funding for the additional benefits was included in the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
Recipients do not need to apply or make any changes to receive the additional SNAP benefits payment on their Bridge Cards this month. Those who receive food assistance can check their Michigan Bridge Card benefits balance online.