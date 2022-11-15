Michigan continues extra SNAP benefits for 1.3 million people in November 2022

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - All 700,000 Michigan households who receive SNAP food assistance will get an additional payment again in November.
This additional assistance is designed to help make groceries more affordable for 1.3 million people as food prices increase. Eligible recipients will see the additional food assistance on their Bridge Cards by Nov. 21.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the additional benefits will help families afford food during the holiday season.
“This extra $95 will help families get a little breathing room as we enter the holiday season,” she said. “I will continue to work with anyone at the federal and state level to help Michiganders put food on the table and keep their hard-earned dollars to pay for other critical household expenses.”
SNAP recipients already received higher benefit amounts this fall after the U.S. Department of Agriculture increased food assistance payments by 12.5% in October to account for high inflation.
The inflation increase is based on an annual increase in the USDA's Thrifty Food Plan calculated in June. The 12.5% increase was the highest since 1975.
The hike for inflation increases benefits for a single person by $31 per month to $281 and by $124 per month for a family of five to $1,116.
About 1.3 million people from about 700,000 households in Michigan receive federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits through the state’s Food Assistance Program.
All households will continue receiving the maximum benefits allowed for their size in November and households already receiving the maximum will receive an increase of at least $95 per month.
Michigan has been paying maximum SNAP benefits to all eligible households since April 2020, soon after the coronavirus pandemic began. Benefit amounts for all households increased in May 2021.
Federal approval of the increased SNAP benefits is necessary every month. Funding for the additional benefits was included in the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
Recipients do not need to apply or make any changes to receive the additional SNAP benefits payment on their Bridge Cards this month. Those who receive food assistance can check their Michigan Bridge Card benefits balance online.