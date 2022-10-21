Michigan continues extra SNAP benefits for 700,000 households in October 2022

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - All 700,000 Michigan households who receive SNAP food assistance will get an additional payment again in September.

This additional assistance is designed to help make groceries more affordable for 1.3 million people as food prices increase. Eligible recipients will see the additional food assistance on their Bridge Cards by Oct. 24.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said these benefits will be loaded onto Bridge Cards as a separate payment from the assistance that was provided earlier in the month.

“The extra $95 monthly payment lowers grocery bills and frees up more of a household’s hard-earned dollars for other essentials -- utility bills, gas and winter coats," Whitmer said.

SNAP recipients already received higher benefit amounts this month after the U.S. Department of Agriculture increased food assistance payments by 12.5% to account for high inflation.

The inflation increase is based on an annual increase in the USDA's Thrifty Food Plan calculated in June. The 12.5% increase was the highest since 1975.

The hike for inflation increases benefits for a single person by $31 per month to $281 and by $124 per month for a family of five to $1,116.

About 1.3 million people from about 700,000 households in Michigan receive federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits through the state’s Food Assistance Program.

All households will continue receiving the maximum benefits allowed for their size in October and households already receiving the maximum will receive an increase of at least $95 per month.

Michigan has been paying maximum SNAP benefits to all eligible households since April 2020, soon after the coronavirus pandemic began. Benefit amounts for all households increased in May 2021.

Federal approval of the increased SNAP benefits is necessary every month. Funding for the additional benefits was included in the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

Recipients do not need to apply or make any changes to receive the additional SNAP benefits payment on their Bridge Cards this month. Those who receive food assistance can check their Michigan Bridge Card benefits balance online.