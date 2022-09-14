Michigan continues extra SNAP benefits for 700,000 households in September

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - All 700,000 Michigan households who receive SNAP food assistance will get an additional payment again in September.
This additional assistance is designed to help make groceries more affordable for 1.3 million people as food prices increase. Eligible recipients saw the additional food assistance on their Bridge Cards by Sept. 26.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said these benefits will be loaded onto Bridge Cards as a separate payment from the assistance that was provided earlier in the month.
“We will keep working together to help over 1.3 million Michiganders put food on the table,” said Whitmer. “This extra $95 monthly payment will lower grocery bills and help households use more of their hard-earned dollars for bills, school supplies, and other essential expenses."
She said the money also will help Michigan businesses where the federal dollars are spent.
About 1.3 million people from about 700,000 households in Michigan receive federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits through the state’s Food Assistance Program.
All households will continue receiving the maximum benefits allowed for their size in August and households already receiving the maximum will receive an increase of at least $95 per month.
Michigan has been paying maximum SNAP benefits to all eligible households since April 2020, soon after the coronavirus pandemic began. Benefit amounts for all households increased in May 2021.
Federal approval of the increased SNAP benefits is necessary every month.
Maximum benefits for households range from $250 per month for a single person to $992 per month for a family of five. Funding for the additional benefits was included in the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
Recipients do not need to apply or make any changes to receive the additional SNAP benefits payment on their Bridge Cards this month. Those who receive food assistance can check their Michigan Bridge Card benefits balance online.