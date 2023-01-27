Michigan cutting off extra SNAP benefits for 1.3 million after February

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 700,000 Michigan households will lose their extra SNAP food assistance benefits after February's Bridge Card deposits are completed.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has been providing extra food assistance for nearly three years since the COVID-19 pandemic started. A change in federal law will bring the extra payments to an end soon.
The federal spending bill approved and signed in December does not provide funding for extra food assistance beginning with March's Bridge Card deposits.
About 1.3 million people from about 700,000 households in Michigan receive federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits through the state's Food Assistance Program.
All households will continue receiving the maximum benefits allowed for their size in January and February while households already receiving the maximum will receive an increase of at least $95 per month.
Michigan has been paying maximum SNAP benefits to all eligible households since April 2020, soon after the coronavirus pandemic began.
Beginning in March, monthly SNAP deposits will revert back to regular guidelines based on income, family size and deductions. Benefit amounts range from $281 for a single person to $1,116 for a family of five.
"Now that we know the additional benefits will be going away, we want to make sure our clients are prepared for this change, as we realize inflation is affecting all of us," said Lewis Roubal, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services chief deputy director for opportunity.
Michiganders who receive food assistance can click here or call 1-844-464-3447 to check their regular monthly food assistance amount on their Michigan Bridge Card.