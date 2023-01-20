Michigan DNR announces new Free Snowmobiling Weekend in February

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will debut its Free Snowmobiling Weekend next month, offering riders a chance to explore trails across the state at no charge.
On Feb. 11 and 12, snowmobilers will be allowed to ride without the required snowmobile or a trail permit. The Michigan Legislature approved bills that required the DNR to offer the weekend.
Requirement of a license, registration or trail permit is suspended during that weekend, but operators and anglers must still adhere to all regulations and rules governing the activities.
DNR Parks and Recreation Division Chief Ron Olson said the opportunity is a chance to enjoy the winter sport and explore the trails of Michigan.
"Free Snowmobiling Weekend is a great opportunity for those that haven’t dusted off their snowmobiles to jump on the trails," he said. "It's also a great time for out-of-state visitors to come explore thousands of miles of trails found in the Upper and Lower peninsulas."