Michigan DNR boosts seasonal park staff wage to $15 an hour

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Hundreds of seasonal workers in Michigan state parks and recreation areas are getting a big pay raise this summer.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is boosting wages for most seasonal workers to $15 an hour. Officials hope the pay raise will help them fill 400 critical openings around the state this summer.

Seasonal workers in state parks made $10.20 to $12 an hour last year.

“We decided we needed to raise our hourly rate in order to stay competitive with other job opportunities for teens, young adults and retirees,” said DNR Parks and Recreation Chief Ron Olson.

Seasonal Michigan state park workers can serve a wide variety of roles from answering visitors' questions and registering campers to mowing grass and cleaning park buildings.

“Our seasonal summer workers are key to helping us provide great recreation experiences for every visitor," Olson said. "We think this rate increase will help, but we also want to remind people that we offer a positive work atmosphere and opportunities to explore a career in parks and recreation and natural resources management.”

The pay raise to $15 an hour takes effect on Memorial Day weekend for all seasonal park workers, including those already hired for the 2022 summer tourism season.

Olson said the money available to increase wages for workers came from reallocating funds elsewhere in the Michigan DNR budget.

The DNR annually hires about 1,300 seasonal staff for parks and recreation areas. About 400 of those positions for 2022 remain open.

All seasonal workers are allowed up to 1,040 hours between April and October. Most jobs end on Oct. 15. Some jobs are eligible for internship or academic credit for college students.

Click here for more information about available positions and how to apply.