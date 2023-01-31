Michigan DNR opens hiring for 1,300 seasonal state park jobs

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is beginning the hiring process for 1,300 seasonal jobs at state parks and recreation areas.
The DNR says summer jobs are great for college students, retirees or anyone age 18 and older who wants to spend a lot of time outdoors. Most positions allow for flexible schedules.
All seasonal workers are allowed up to 1,040 hours between April and October. Most jobs end on Oct. 15. Some jobs are eligible for internship or academic credit for college students.
Seasonal Michigan state park workers can serve a wide variety of roles from answering visitors' questions and registering campers to mowing grass and cleaning park buildings.
Seasonal DNR workers received a pay raise to a minimum of $15 per hour last year. Click here for more information about available positions and how to apply.
The Michigan DNR also is hiring dozens of seasonal park rangers, who work 1,360 to 2,000 hours per year. Their wage range is $19.39 to $27.26 per hour with the possibility of a state employee benefits package.
Rangers work on daily park operations and maintenance in Michigan state parks. They should be open to working holidays, weekends and evenings.
Rangers are required to pass a physical exam before they can be hired.
Click here for more information about park ranger positions and how to apply.