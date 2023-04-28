Michigan DNR rejects massive expansion of Camp Grayling

GRAYLING, Mich. (WJRT) - The boundaries of Michigan's sprawling Camp Grayling National Guard base will stay the same, but military officials can seek temporary use of state forests.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources rejected a request to lease 162,000 acres of state-owned forest land for the military training facility over the next 20 years.
Military officials said the expansion, which would have doubled Camp Grayling's area, was necessary to increase the range for training on next generation systems. They include electronic warfare and communications.
Environmental groups raised concerns about the impact on primitive forests in Northern Michigan. Several local governments, including Bay and Midland counties, passed resolutions against the expansion.
Instead of the lease, the DNR will allow Camp Grayling to apply for temporary use of 52,000 acres for low-impact military drills when necessary. That land would remain open to the public, however.
The Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs would be required to seek permits for using land outside Camp Grayling's boundaries, submit to reviews and pay fees similar to any other request to use state land.
Military drills will be required to stay at least 3,000 feet away from protected trout streams and inland lakes within the state-owned forests under a memo of understanding between the two state departments.