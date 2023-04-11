Michigan DNR rescues family stuck in snow on remote U.P. road

LUCE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A trip to see the northern lights in Michigan's Upper Peninsula turned into an overnight ordeal stuck on a remote road for a Livonia woman, her three children, a family friend and a dog.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says a 37-year-old woman from Livonia ventured up north in a Dodge Caravan Saturday night with the children to see the northern lights.
But conservation officers say she was not fully prepared for the trip and it nearly ended in tragedy. The DNR rescued the family after they got stuck in deep snow on a seasonal road that isn't maintained during the winter.
"Fortunately, this situation had a very good ending," said DNR District Law Supervisor Lt. Eugene "Skip" Hagy. "However, it just as easily could have ended much differently."
The DNR says the family ran out of gas on Luce County Road 407 during the day on Saturday. A 39-year-old man from Allen Park, who was up north looking for rocks along the Lake Superior shoreline, gave the woman a ride to Grand Marais so she could get gas.
After she got the van running again, the woman called a friend to say she was continuing toward the Lake Superior State Forest Campground, which is situated 12 miles east of Grand Marais and 6 miles west of Muskallonge Lake State Park.
The DNR says that campground is open year round, but parts of the road leading to it are not maintained during the snowy season. The woman's friend called 911 after the woman didn't call back to say they arrived at a campsite by late Saturday.
Luce County authorities called two DNR conservation officers to join a search for the family just after 11:20 p.m.
A Luce County sheriff deputy came across the Good Samaritan who took the woman to get gas earlier in the day after 12:30 a.m. Sunday. His off-road four-by-four pickup truck got stuck in the snow about 1.5 miles from where he left her.
The DNR conservation officers rode an all-terrain vehicle and snowmobile to the man's location. They were able to help get him moving again.
The officers continued west along Luce County Road 407, where they found the woman and children stranded on the snow-covered roadway around 1:15 a.m. The woman was trying to dig the minivan free while the children and dog rested inside.
The woman told DNR officers that she almost had the minivan free and able to move again. But the officers pointed out she had little chance of continuing without getting stuck again and the road wouldn't be clear of snow for several more weeks.
The woman agreed to have an off-road towing service retrieve her minivan. The DNR officers built a campfire to keep the family warm while they waited for the wrecker to arrive around 3:30 a.m.
The wrecker towed the minivan to a plowed stretch of County Road 407 east of Grand Marais, where she was able to continue on her journey.
The DNR officers then came across the Good Samaritan, who got stuck in the snow again. He was trying to dig himself free, but indicated he already spoke with the wrecker operator and would get towed if he couldn't get out soon.
Hagy said trips to remote portions of the U.P. require careful planning, the right resources and a thorough knowledge of conditions during the winter months.
"People get an idea that something seems like a fun adventure and jump into situations without having any local knowledge or being prepared," Hagy said. "Taking a two-wheel drive vehicle into an area with some of the heaviest snowfalls in the state -- that is only accessible by snowmobile or ORVs at this time of year -- is a recipe for trouble."