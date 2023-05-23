Michigan DNR rolls out beach warning system along Great Lakes

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is reminding swimmers to stay out of the water if double red flags are flying at a state park beach along the Great Lakes.
The DNR is rolling out a flag warning system to all 30 state parks and recreation areas with beach access to Lakes Erie, Huron, Michigan and Superior this spring.
The state toughened rules on beach access during rough or unhealthy conditions last year, so people caught swimming at a DNR-managed beach with double red flags flying can face a penalty. The rules only apply to state-owned swimming beaches on the Great Lakes.
"Many people underestimate the power of the Great Lakes and don't always understand how quickly even the most experienced swimmer can get into a life-threatening situation and swept away" said Ron Olson, DNR Parks and Recreation chief. "That’s why the DNR is committed to making beach safety and public education a top priority."
The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project says 1,170 people have drowned in the Great Lakes since 2010, including 108 during the 2022 swimming season.
The DNR toughened rules about swimming in adverse conditions last year. For the first time, swimmers faced a citation if they entered the water from a state-managed beach during double red flag conditions.
Those risks include high waves, dangerous water conditions, an active rescue or body recovery effort and environmental hazards, such as water contamination.
Only people participating in skim boarding, kite boarding, surfing or other board sports are allowed to enter the water during a double red flag. They must be wearing appropriate safety gear, however.
Only a handful of Great Lakes beaches had the flag system and signage posted last summer. The DNR says all 30 state parks with Great Lakes swimming access now have the flag system in place for this summer.
The flags have four levels of warning:
- Double red flag -- stay out of the water due to dangerous conditions.
- Single red flag -- swimming is allowed but not advised. High waves and strong currents are likely.
- Yellow flag -- moderate surf and currents create a medium hazard for swimmers.
- Green flag -- calm conditions create a low hazard for swimmers.