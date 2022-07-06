Michigan education campaign outlines emergency contraception vs. abortion

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan residents may get an education soon on the difference between emergency contraception and medical abortion.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are launching a public information campaign to spell out the difference between pills that prevent an unwanted pregnancy and end one.

Whitmer said the campaign is designed to combat misinformation about medications that serve different purposes in light of the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Abortion laws are now left for states to decide.

“Women deserve to have control over decisions about their bodies and lives, and the fall of Roe v. Wade is leaving many with questions about their access to health care," Whitmer said.

She said emergency contraception is not considered abortion, remains legal and was not affected by any changes to national precedents after the ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade.

But Whitmer is concerned that some people are taking advantage of the situation by creating confusion about the difference between emergency contraception and medication abortion.

"That’s why we’re launching a new public effort, giving women and families the best, most accurate information about these medications,” said Whitmer. “It’s critical we use every avenue we can to give women access to the full range of reproductive health care, and accurate information while some push misinformation.”

Emergency contraception pills often are referred to as the "morning after pill" or "Plan B." They are over the counter pills that should be taken within five days of sexual intercourse to prevent a pregnancy from starting.

Women also can consider a hormonal contraception measures, which use their hormones to prevent a pregnancy before it begins.

Medical abortion pills are available by prescription only and are designed to terminate a pregnancy after it begins. Women can take the pills at home with a prescription from their doctor.

Medical abortion drugs currently are legal in Michigan because a judge paused the state's 1931 abortion ban law. Whitmer has asked the Michigan Supreme Court to rule on whether that law is constitutional as soon as possible.

Women should talk with a medical professional about their options before taking any new medication, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The new campaign involves sharing information with health departments and health care providers about the difference between the two options, which they can share with patients. The effort also involves providing information on the availability of emergency contraception and medication abortion.

“MDHHS is reaching out to health care providers to make sure they are aware they can legally continue to prescribe medication abortion and emergency contraception, different medications used for different purposes – emergency contraception used to prevent pregnancy, and medication abortion used to safely terminate a pregnancy,” said Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel.