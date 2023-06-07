 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Action Day Advisory Now In Effect For Wednesday June
7th Through Thursday June 8th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Wednesday June 7th and Thursday June 8th to be an Action Day
for elevated levels of fine particulate in southeast Michigan
counties. Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS range with some hourly concentrations reaching the
UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

The action day is in effect for the following counties in southeast
Michigan...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario, Canada are
currently impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much
of Michigan. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy Air Quality Index page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org

Michigan enacts hands-free cell phone law with bill signing

The new bill would make it illegal to even hold your phone at the wheel.

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan's distracted driving laws got much tougher on Wednesday, when new laws were enacted that require drivers to keep their hands of cell phones.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the bills Wednesday in Plymouth alongside families who lost loved ones in crashes caused by distracted drivers.

The three bills expand on Michigan's 2010 distracted driving law, which prohibited texting while driving. The new laws enacted Wednesday prohibit drivers from using apps, watching videos or holding a cell phone while behind the wheel.

Jim Santilli, CEO of the Transportation Improvement Association, said years of public education about the dangers of distracted driving haven't eliminated the problem. 

"Sadly, they are willing to put themselves and the innocent people around them at risk for text messages, social media, video conversations, and many other tasks that simply can wait," he said.

That National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says crashes involving distracted drivers caused 400,000 injuries and 3,521 deaths in 2010 -- an average of about 10 deaths per day.

Michigan law enforcement confirmed 51 deadly crashes caused by distracted drivers in 2021, which led to 59 deaths.

"Distracted driving remains a growing traffic safety problem here in Michigan. Our research shows that education and legislation are key factors in changing driving behavior," said Craig Ryan, director of government relations for AAA.

