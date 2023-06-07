Michigan enacts hands-free cell phone law with bill signing

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan's distracted driving laws got much tougher on Wednesday, when new laws were enacted that require drivers to keep their hands of cell phones.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the bills Wednesday in Plymouth alongside families who lost loved ones in crashes caused by distracted drivers.
The three bills expand on Michigan's 2010 distracted driving law, which prohibited texting while driving. The new laws enacted Wednesday prohibit drivers from using apps, watching videos or holding a cell phone while behind the wheel.
Jim Santilli, CEO of the Transportation Improvement Association, said years of public education about the dangers of distracted driving haven't eliminated the problem.
"Sadly, they are willing to put themselves and the innocent people around them at risk for text messages, social media, video conversations, and many other tasks that simply can wait," he said.
That National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says crashes involving distracted drivers caused 400,000 injuries and 3,521 deaths in 2010 -- an average of about 10 deaths per day.
Michigan law enforcement confirmed 51 deadly crashes caused by distracted drivers in 2021, which led to 59 deaths.
"Distracted driving remains a growing traffic safety problem here in Michigan. Our research shows that education and legislation are key factors in changing driving behavior," said Craig Ryan, director of government relations for AAA.