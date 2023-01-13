Michigan expecting to collect over $1 billion more in taxes

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The latest estimate of Michigan's tax collections over the next three years continues to show a rosy financial picture for the state budget.
Republicans believe the significant increases in revenue could translate into a tax cut for Michiganders.
The state treasurer and directors of the House and Senate fiscal agencies met on Friday Consensus Revenue Estimating Conference to determine how much revenue the state will receive in 2023, 2024 and 2025.
The estimate for general fund and School Aid Fund revenue in the current fiscal year, which runs through Sept. 30, shows a $1.24 billion increase over previous estimates.
The estimate for the 2024 fiscal year is $1.26 billion over the previous estimate. The first estimate for the 2025 fiscal year calls for $33.8 billion for the general and School Aid funds, which would be $860 million higher than 2024.
Republican State Sen. Jon Bumstead said the increase in revenue should trigger an automatic drop in Michigan's income tax rate. Public Act 180 of 2015 calls for a reduction in the state income tax rate if revenue increases by more than the rate of inflation.
Bumstead said increased revenue to the state shouldn't automatically translate into increased spending on the government.
"We must continue to responsibly manage the state’s budget surplus to help Michiganders whose budgets are stretched further and further each month just to buy groceries and gas," he said. "This is not the time to grow the size of state government in unsustainable ways."
State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks also called for continued fiscal responsibility due to possible trouble looming in the economy, such as changes in the national economic outlook or more pandemic issues.
"Although the last couple of years have provided an extraordinary revenue picture, we must be thoughtful and deliberative about our policy choices due the uncertainty on the horizon," she said.