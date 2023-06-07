Michigan fishing, ORV trails and state parks are no charge June 10-11

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Air Quality Action Day Advisory Now In Effect For Wednesday June
7th Through Thursday June 8th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Wednesday June 7th and Thursday June 8th to be an Action Day
for elevated levels of fine particulate in southeast Michigan
counties. Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS range with some hourly concentrations reaching the
UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

The action day is in effect for the following counties in southeast
Michigan...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario, Canada are
currently impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much
of Michigan. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy Air Quality Index page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org

Three Free Weekend offers fishing, ORV trails and state park entry at no charge in Michigan.

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Outdoor fun on state land and entry to state parks is free across Michigan this weekend.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources' annual Three Free weekend is June 10 and 11. No licenses or fees are required for fishing, riding on off-road vehicle trails or visiting state parks.

"Whether you're an avid outdoors-person or someone just beginning to explore all the options, our Three Free Weekend makes it easy to pursue a new passion, visit a new park or introduce friends and family to an outdoor experience or place you love," said Acting DNR Director Shannon Lott.

Three Free Weekend includes:

  • Free Fishing Weekend, which allows anglers to catch all species of fish in season without a license. Daily catch limits and all other fishing rules still apply, however.
  • Free ORV Weekend, which allows access to 4,000 miles of state maintained trails and six off-road scramble areas without a license. They include the Holly Oaks ORV Park in Oakland County.
  • Free entry to Michigan's 103 state parks and recreation areas, along with free use of 1,300 state maintained boating access sites.

Michigan has offered Free Fishing Weekends since 1986 to promote the use and awareness of the state's 3,000 miles of Great Lakes shoreline, 11,000 inland lakes and miles of rivers.

The DNR offers another Free Fishing Weekend in February to promote ice fishing and outdoor winter recreation opportunities.

