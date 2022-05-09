Michigan gas and diesel prices set new records on Monday

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A new work week brought a new record high price for Michigan drivers to pay for gasoline.
AAA reported new record high average prices for the state Monday at $4.328 per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline and $5.255 per gallon of diesel fuel. Both eclipsed records set last Thursday.
The record gasoline price in Michigan is 2 cents higher than the previous record last week while diesel prices are up 9 cents.
Mid-Michigan diesel prices also eclipsed record high prices on Monday.
Prices in the Flint area reached $4.337 per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline and $5.231 per gallon of diesel fuel. Prices in the Great Lakes Bay Region hit $4.335 for gasoline and $5.258 per gallon for diesel.
The Great Lakes Bay Region has the second most expensive gasoline in Michigan, according to the AAA.
AAA says the increase in prices last week was caused by basic supply and demand economics. Gasoline supplies in the U.S. dropped about 1% while demand increased by nearly 1%.
AAA spokeswoman Adrienne Woodland doesn't see much relief at the gas pumps coming soon.
"Tight gasoline stocks in the Midwest, coupled with rising demand and high crude oil prices sent Michigan gas prices soaring to a new record high," she said. "Pump prices will likely face upward pressure as oil prices remain above $105 per barrel."
Gasoline and diesel prices had been dropping steadily after reaching their previous records of $4.26 for regular unleaded and $4.91 for diesel fuel on March 10. Prices started increasing above $4.30 per gallon on Monday.
Analysts have said the run-up in fuel prices has been caused by a growing economy, higher demand and global instability from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Russia was the world's No. 2 oil producer, but countries are banning imports of Russian oil. That is driving supply concerns.