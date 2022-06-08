Michigan gas prices set records for seventh consecutive day

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan drivers got no relief from rising gasoline and diesel fuel prices on Wednesday.

AAA reported that both gasoline and diesel fuel prices increased to a record high price again for the seventh consecutive day. The statewide average gas price hit $5.21 per gallon for regular unleaded and $5.73 per gallon for diesel.

The record gasoline price on Wednesday is 4 cents higher than the previous record set on Tuesday while the record diesel price is 7 cents higher. Both are higher than the national averages of $4.95 for gasoline and $5.71 for diesel.

Gasoline prices in Michigan have surged 51 cents per gallon over the past week. Regular unleaded gasoline prices are 89 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $2.20 more than a year ago.

Gasoline and diesel fuel prices continued surging to new records in Mid-Michigan on Wednesday.

AAA reported a record average price of $5.19 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline and $5.71 per gallon for diesel fuel in the Flint area Wednesday. The gas price average is 5 cents higher than Tuesday while the diesel fuel price is 7 cents higher.

Prices in the Great Lakes Bay Region were $5.19 for regular unleaded gasoline and $5.74 for diesel. That is 2 cents higher that Tuesday for gasoline and 7 cents higher for diesel fuel.

Metro Detroit has the most expensive gasoline in Michigan with an average price of $5.26 for regular unleaded while Marquette has the cheapest with an average price of $5.12, according to AAA.

AAA says demand for motor fuel remains high despite record high prices across the U.S. Gasoline demand increased significantly last week with Memorial Day weekend travel.

“People are still fueling up, despite these high prices,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “At some point, drivers may change their daily driving habits or lifestyle due to these high prices, but we are not there yet.”

Crude oil prices also continue increasing. AAA says the price per barrel is close to $120 this week, which is nearly double from last August.

AAA expects more pain at the pump as long as demand for motor fuels remains high while supplies are tight.