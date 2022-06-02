Michigan gas prices surge 19 cents to new record this week

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The average gasoline price in Michigan is surging this week to more record highs.
AAA says drivers in Michigan were paying an average of $4.80 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline on Thursday, which breaks the previous record of $4.61 per gallon set on Tuesday.
The statewide average for diesel fuel increased by 11 cents this week to reach $5.36 per gallon. Michigan's average diesel fuel price was $5.25 per gallon on Tuesday and the previous record high of $5.27 per gallon was set May 18.
Mid-Michigan drivers are paying slightly less than the statewide average prices for regular unleaded gasoline and diesel fuel, but more than the national average price of $4.71 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.
In the Flint area, drivers are paying an average of $4.79 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline and $5.34 per gallon for diesel fuel. In the Great Lakes Bay Region, drivers are paying an average of $4.78 for regular unleaded and $5.33 for diesel fuel.
AAA blames the rising price of crude oil for pushing up prices at the pump. Crude oil in the U.S. now is selling for $115 per barrel over concerns that supply will be tight if the European Union stops buying Russian oil.
The Auto Club also noted that high prices for gasoline and diesel fuel aren't causing changes to consumers' habits. Demand for motor fuels remains high, as people are excited to travel with fewer COVID-19 precautions.
“So far, the pent-up urge to travel caused by the pandemic outweighs high pump prices for many consumers,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “But 67% of drivers recently surveyed told us they would change their driving habits if gas hit $4.50 a gallon. That number rises to 75% at $5 a gallon. If pump prices keep rising, will people alter their summer travel plans? That remains to be seen.”