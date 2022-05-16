Michigan gasoline and diesel prices surge to another new record over the weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gasoline and diesel fuel prices continued climbing over the weekend to another new record on Monday.

AAA says the statewide average price of regular unleaded gasoline increased by 3 cents to $4.38 per gallon. The statewide average for diesel fuel by 1 center to a record of $5.26 per gallon on Monday.

AAA has reported record high gasoline and diesel fuel prices in Michigan four times in the first half of May.

Michigan's gas and diesel prices remain below the national average, which reached a new record of $4.48 per gallon for regular unleaded Monday. The national average diesel fuel price hit a record at $5.56 per gallon.

Oklahoma, Kansas and Georgia are the only states with an average regular unleaded price below $4 per gallon.

Mid-Michigan gasoline prices have eased slightly since reaching a record last Thursday.

In the Flint area, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline was down 2 cents to $4.35 per gallon Monday while the average diesel fuel price reached a record of $5.24 per gallon on Sunday.

In the Great Lakes Bay Region, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline was down 6 cents to $4.31 per gallon Monday while the average diesel fuel price dropped 1 cent to $5.24.

AAA blames the increasing prices for gasoline and diesel fuel on the rising cost of oil. Crude oil prices in the U.S. topped $105 per barrel last week and have been increasing steadily to over $110 per barrel last week.

Also, AAA says refineries are switching to the summer blend of gasoline, which has a lower ethanol content and costs 7 to 10 cents more.

"The high cost of oil, the key ingredient in gasoline, is driving these high pump prices for consumers," said AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross. "Even the annual seasonal demand dip for gasoline during the lull between spring break and Memorial Day, which would normally help lower prices, is having no effect this year."