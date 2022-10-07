Michigan gets $250 million to expand broadband internet access

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan's broadband internet infrastructure is expanding, thanks to more than $250 million in new federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
It's part of the $10 billion investment to increase access to high speed, affordable internet across the country. The state predicts the Capital Projects fund will get nearly 68,000 households and businesses online.
"This investment in our digital infrastructure is going to improve the lives of the people that we work for. It's going to improve our economy," said Congressman Dan Kildee. "For decades, we've been competing in a 21st Century economy in some places with 19th Century infrastructure."
Other states receiving money for broadband upgrades include Massachusetts and Wisconsin. As many as 400,000 Michiganders do not have access to the internet.