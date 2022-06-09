Michigan GOP hopeful charged in Jan. 6 riot, roiling primary

DETROIT (AP) — A Republican candidate for Michigan governor has been charged with misdemeanors for his role in the 2021 postelection riot at the U.S. Capitol, further complicating an already messy GOP primary.
Ryan Kelley was arrested by the FBI Thursday morning. Kelley’s participation in the Jan. 6riot has been widely known.
Kelley is one of five candidates on the Michigan August 2 Republican primary ballot. The winner will face Governor Gretchen Whitmer in November.
There was no immediate comment from Kelley’s campaign.
Ryan Kelley is an ardent defender of former President Donald Trump who led protests against pandemic restrictions imposed by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
The 40-year-old was charged Thursday and awaits a hearing in federal court in Grand Rapids. The GOP field for governor initially had 10 candidates seeking to challenge Whitmer in the battleground state this fall.
Five of them, including two front-runners, were dropped from the primary ballot because of forged signatures submitted by paid petition circulators.