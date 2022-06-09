 Skip to main content
Michigan GOP hopeful charged in Jan. 6 riot, roiling primary

Ryan Kelley, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, speaks to conservative activists that are demanding another investigation into former President Donald Trump's loss during a rally on Feb. 8, 2022 outside the Michigan Capitol in Lansing, Mich. Kelley, one of five Republican candidates for Michigan governor, was charged with a misdemeanor Thursday, June 9, 2022, for his role in the 2021 postelection riot at the U.S. Capitol. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)

DETROIT (AP) — A Republican candidate for Michigan governor has been charged with misdemeanors for his role in the 2021 postelection riot at the U.S. Capitol, further complicating an already messy GOP primary.

Ryan Kelley was arrested by the FBI Thursday morning. Kelley’s participation in the Jan. 6riot has been widely known.

Kelley is one of five candidates on the Michigan August 2 Republican primary ballot. The winner will face Governor Gretchen Whitmer in November.

There was no immediate comment from Kelley’s campaign.

Ryan Kelley is an ardent defender of former President Donald Trump who led protests against pandemic restrictions imposed by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The 40-year-old was charged Thursday and awaits a hearing in federal court in Grand Rapids. The GOP field for governor initially had 10 candidates seeking to challenge Whitmer in the battleground state this fall.

Five of them, including two front-runners, were dropped from the primary ballot because of forged signatures submitted by paid petition circulators.

