Michigan House approves ban on LGBTQ+ conversion therapy

  • Updated
Democrats in the Michigan House approved a law banning conversion therapy, which aims to get LGBTQ+ people to change their sexual orientation or gender identity.

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan's Democrat-led House voted along party lines Wednesday to ban conversion therapy.

The therapy is a form of counseling or treatment seeking to get gay, lesbian or transgender children to change their sexual orientation or gender identity.

The Detroit News reports the ban is specific to conversion therapy used on minors. It would apply to a number of physicians, psychologists and counselors.

Similar bills await votes in the Michigan Senate.

Republicans argue the measure would only outlaw practices that already have been discredited.

