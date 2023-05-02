Michigan House approves bills to toughen distracted driving laws

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan House approved three bills Tuesday aimed at reducing distracted driving in the state.
The package goes beyond the existing 2010 hands-free bill, which only bans texting while driving. The new bills would ban all hands-on cell phone technology, like scrolling apps, streaming videos and making calls while driving.
AAA of Michigan said the bills will make Michigan's roadways safer.
"Distracted driving remains a growing traffic safety problem here in Michigan," said Craig Ryan, the AAA's director of government relations. "Our research shows that education and legislation are key factors in changing driving behavior."
That National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says crashes involving distracted drivers caused 400,000 injuries and 3,521 deaths in 2010 -- an average of about 10 deaths per day.
Michigan law enforcement confirmed 51 deadly crashes caused by distracted drivers in 2021, which led to 59 deaths.
"Today, with the advancements of in-vehicle technology and the use of cell phones in our daily lives, drivers have the potential to be more distracted than ever before," said AAA spokeswoman Adrienne Woodland. "Distracted driving legislation needs to be in line with current trends and these bills are a step in the right direction."
The legislation now heads to the Michigan Senate for consideration. If passed there, they would head to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who could sign them into law or veto them.