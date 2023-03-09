 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
2 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 2 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of snowfall will begin early
tonight and end early Friday afternoon. The heaviest snowfall
rates of a half inch to an inch per hour are expected to occur
during the morning commute which would lead to reduced
visibility and snow covered roads. Snowfall will taper off in
the early afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Michigan House approves expansion on gun background checks

  • Updated
  • 0
March For Our Lives 1

Thousands of Michigan State University and gun safety advocates took part in the March For Our Lives rally at the State Capitol.

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan House of Representatives approved bills that would require a criminal background check and registration for any firearm purchase. 

The three-bill package that Democrats passed Wednesday included House Bills 4138, 4142, and 4143. The legislation was approved 56-53 along party lines. 

It would expand Michigan requirements currently limited to handgun sales to also include rifles and shotguns.

The bill package would amend the state’s firearms law, the Michigan Penal Code and the Code of Criminal Procedure. 

It's the first gun regulation legislation to pass through a chamber since the deadly mass shooting at Michigan State University. 

Students in support of gun reform rallied after three students were shot to death and five others were critically injured on February 13 on the East Lansing campus. 

The legislation now goes to the Michigan Senate for consideration. 

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Tags

Recommended for you