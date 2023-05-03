Michigan House approves permanent cocktails to go plan

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan House of Representatives passed its own version of a bill that will make cocktails-to-go permanent throughout Michigan.

This bill is now on its way to the Senate, which approved a similar bill of their own in March of this year. That bill is being considered by the House.

Currently, cocktails to go are set to expire at the beginning of 2026. The House and Senate bills would remove the end date and allow restaurants to sell cocktails in sealed containers for carryout and delivery.

The concept of selling cocktails to go came from COVID-19 pandemic measures in 2020 to help boost sales for Michigan bars and restaurants while they were closed to in-person customers.