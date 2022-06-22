Michigan House passes LGBTQ+ pride resolution

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - June is Pride Month and Democrats in Michigan's state legislature were highlighting legislation on the table in Lansing.
Last year, Michigan's Legislature passed a Pride Month declaration pushed by Burton Representative Tim Sneller.
This year, Sneller said that legislation was downsized to a week and the Republican majority in the Senate changed their votes.
"It just shows the inconsistency of the chamber," he said. "For some reason they wanted to change."
The week of June 28 through July 3 will be recognized as "Pride Week", outlining the history of Pride and acknowledging the LGBTQ+ communities' contributions to the state.