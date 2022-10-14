Michigan launching study of nuclear power options to replace coal plants

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - As Michigan's utility companies move away from coal-fired power plants, the state is launching a study of developing more nuclear options.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill from a Mid-Michigan lawmaker commissioning a feasibility study of increasing the amount of power generated from nuclear sources in Michigan.
Republican State Rep. Graham Filler, whose district covers part of Shiawassee County, said nuclear energy may provide a source of reliable and affordable energy for Michigan homes and businesses.
“As more and more coal-fired power generation plants are shuttered, it’s critical that we have a serious conversation about the baseload we’re losing and how we can make sure that Michiganders are still able to access reliable energy they can afford,” Filler said. “It makes complete sense for nuclear energy to be part of that conversation.”
Consumers Energy plans to shut down all of its coal-fired power plants in Michigan by the end of this decade. DTE Energy is planning to retire 11 of its 17 coal-fired power plants by the end of 2023.
Both utilities are investing heavily in renewable sources of electricity, such as solar and wind farms. But Filler wants to see a study of whether nuclear energy also should be a bigger part of Michigan's energy platform.
“Nuclear power generation is a safe, clean, and emission-free option,” he said. “This study will provide vital information that energy providers, legislators and community leaders will be able to rely on as they make decisions regarding the future of energy in Michigan.”
Michigan already is home to DTE's Fermi 2 nuclear plant on Lake Erie in Monroe County and American Electric Power's Donald C. Cook nuclear plant on Lake Michigan in Berrien County.
Entergy's Palisades nuclear plant in Van Buren County closed this year after more than 50 years of operation. Whitmer is leading an effort to examine reopening the plant and placing back into service.
The upcoming state feasibility study will look at the environmental and economic effects of opening more nuclear power plants, consider possible locations for future nuclear facilities and delve into safety criteria to consider.
Filler said technological advances over the past two decades have made nuclear power safer with a smaller environmental impact.