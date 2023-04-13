Michigan lawmaker floats idea of redesigning state flag

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A new proposal could give the Michigan state flag a makeover.
Democrat State Rep. Phil Skaggs of East Grand Rapids proposed creating a commission to come up with a new Michigan flag as a way to encourage more Michiganders to fly the state flag outside their homes.
The current flag with a dark blue background and state seal has been around since 1911, when the Michigan Legislature approved the most recent redesign.
A similar proposal to change the flag was introduced back in 2016 but it did not advance through the legislative process.
Some lawmakers say changing the flag is not necessary and time should be spent focused on other commissions to improve the state.
Michigan has had three different flags since becoming a state -- each one featuring the coat of arms.