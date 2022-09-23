Michigan lawmakers approve change in rural police funding from liquor tax

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A plan to change the funding source for extra police road patrols in rural areas is headed to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's desk after passing the Legislature this week.
The secondary road patrol program funds sheriffs' offices, so deputies can patrol roads outside of cities and villages. The program has been funded by a $10 assessment added to traffic tickets.
But that funding has declined over the last 20 years, requiring lawmakers to shore up the program with money transfers from Michigan's general fund.
“Our road patrols are a priority,” said Republican State Rep. David Martin of Davison. “These deputies and the people they serve shouldn’t have to hold their breath and hope they’re not on the chopping block every year while the state puts together its budget."
If Whitmer signs the bills that just moved through the Senate, a portion of Michigan's liquor excise taxes will go toward the road patrol program. Lawmakers expect the liquor tax will provide $15 million for the first year.
"The solution I’m offering will eliminate that uncertainty and give our communities the reassurance that they can count on the rural road patrol program to continue protecting their neighborhoods,” Martin said.
Revenue from Michigan's liquor excise taxes has increased from $54.7 million in the 2016-2017 fiscal year to $80.5 million in the 2020-2021 fiscal year.