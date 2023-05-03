 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Michigan lawmakers call for House Speaker to remove committee chairman

  • Updated
  • 0

A group of Michigan lawmakers is calling on House Speaker Joe Tate to remove State Rep. Jim Haadsma, who is accused of covering up sexual misconduct allegations.

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Some Michigan lawmakers are bringing attention to what they say was a colleague's "apparent attempt to help cover up sexual misconduct."

The group says there have been two separate allegations of sexual assault filed against Jonathan Byrd. He is the former leader of the South Central Michigan Area Labor Council.

The lawmakers say State Rep. Jim Haadsma, a Democrat from Battle Creek, knew of the alleged assault, but didn't do anything.

They are now calling Michigan Speaker of the House Joe Tate to remove Haadsma as chairman of the Labor Committee.

It is unclear if any investigation has been started into the alleged assault.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you