Michigan lawmakers call for House Speaker to remove committee chairman

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Some Michigan lawmakers are bringing attention to what they say was a colleague's "apparent attempt to help cover up sexual misconduct."
The group says there have been two separate allegations of sexual assault filed against Jonathan Byrd. He is the former leader of the South Central Michigan Area Labor Council.
The lawmakers say State Rep. Jim Haadsma, a Democrat from Battle Creek, knew of the alleged assault, but didn't do anything.
They are now calling Michigan Speaker of the House Joe Tate to remove Haadsma as chairman of the Labor Committee.
It is unclear if any investigation has been started into the alleged assault.