Michigan lawmakers vote down 1931 abortion ban law

  Updated
  • 0
David Martin at State House

Republican State Rep. David Martin of Davison testifies before the State House.

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Lawmakers in the Michigan House voted along party lines this week to repeal the state's 1931 abortion ban law.

State representatives voted 58-50 to repeal the law, which hasn't been enforced since the U.S. Supreme Court released the Roe vs. Wade ruling in 1973 to allow abortion nationwide.

The Supreme Court repealed that decision last year in a new ruling, but Michigan judges ruled that authorities cannot enforce the 1931. Michigan voters approved a constitutional amendment in November legalizing abortion statewide.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wanted to repeal the 1931 law anyway to remove it from the books as a symbolic gesture. Representatives approved House Bill 4006 this week, which would repeal the 1931 law.

The bill must be approved in the Michigan Senate before Whitmer can sign it into law.

Republican State Rep. David Martin of Davison voted against repealing the 1931 law because he said it offers the last protections against late-term abortions in Michigan.

"No matter what side of this issue you are on, we should all be able to agree that killing a baby in the final weeks before birth clearly crosses the line between abortion and murder," Martin said.

He hopes lawmakers can approve new "common-sense safeguards" that comply with the 2022 abortion constitutional amendment while protecting "the health and safety of women and children in Michigan."

Martin proposed the following amendments to House Bill 4001, which he said Democrat leadership rejected:

  • Prohibit abortions based on gender or the result of a Down syndrome test.
  • Prevent children younger than 16 from getting an abortion without their parents' consent.
  • Define that "extraordinary medical measures" in the constitutional amendment is not defined in Michigan law.
  • Clarify that dentists, dermatologists, podiatrists, chiropractors, ophthalmologists, midwives, doulas, massage therapists and athletic trainers cannot perform abortions.

