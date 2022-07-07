Michigan lawmakers want to allow alcohol sales at college sporting events

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A bipartisan group of Michigan lawmakers is hoping to relax the state's ban on alcohol sales at college football, basketball and hockey games.
Bills introduced in the Michigan Legislature would allow university governing boards to apply for liquor licenses to sell alcohol at certain sports events if they are enacted.
“This is a fairness and freedom issue that will allow for a modern, more enjoyable college game-day experience – but it’s also a public health and safety issue,” said Republican State Rep. Graham Filler of Clinton County.
He believes allowing alcohol sales inside college stadiums may actually reduce the number of alcohol-related incidents.
“Data from universities in other states clearly shows that the number of alcohol-related incidents inside stadiums declines when alcohol sales are allowed," he said. "Instead of binge drinking in the parking lot or sneaking alcohol into the stadium, fans can simply purchase a beer in the concourse.”
Eight of 14 schools in the Big Ten Conference, which includes the University of Michigan and Michigan State University, allow alcohol sales at football games. Ohio State University noted a 65% drop in alcohol-related incidents after they allowed liquor sales in Buckeye Stadium.
Democrat State Rep. Curtis Hertel of East Lansing noted that Spartan Stadium does allow some alcohol sales during games, but only in the suites.
“Beer at the game should be allowed for more than just rich donors," he said. "Beyond that, there is overwhelming evidence that shows selling alcohol inside the stadium significantly reduces binge drinking on game days.”
House Bill 6289 and Senate Bill 1125 would allow alcohol sales two hours before, during and after each game. The bills have been referred to the House and Senate Regulatory Reform committees for consideration.