Michigan leaders push for renewal of grant funding for fire departments

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) – Michigan’s leaders on Capitol Hill are pushing for the renewal of grant funding for fire departments.
Three Federal Emergency Management Agency grant programs are set to expire soon unless they’re re-authorized. Fire departments use these programs to help with staffing, equipment and training programs.
U.S. Senator Garry Peter highlighted the Fire Grants and Safety Act at the Saginaw Fire Department on Monday. The Saginaw Department has received more than $5 million in grant funding since 2004.
“It’s about protecting firefights and making sure they have the right equipment to go forward,” said Peters. “We have fire departments across the state of Michigan and across this region that use those grants regularly.”
Peters said that compared to federal spending, these grants are not a lot, but they make an impact for communities like Saginaw.
If the bill gets approval from the Homeland Security Committee, it will move to the Senate and the House.