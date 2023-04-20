Michigan Legislature approves gun safety 'red flag' law

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Senate approved so called "red flag" laws on Wednesday aimed at keeping weapons away from people who may pose a danger.

The Senate voted 20-17 with one member excused along party lines Wednesday. The laws are part of Democratic lawmakers' push for increased gun safety legislation in Michigan.

The law would allow family, friends and law enforcement concerned about someone's potential to do harm to themselves or others to temporarily confiscate any firearms.

The House passed the extreme risk protection order legislation last week. It now heads to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's desk for her expected signature.