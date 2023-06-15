Michigan Legislature approves new voting rights laws

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Both chambers of the Michigan Legislature in Lansing approved a package of bills being called a "generational change in voting."
The bills implement provisions that Michigan voters approved in Proposal 2 of 2022. The most significant change would require at least nine days of early voting across Michigan.
Michigan voters have long had to cast ballots in person on Election Day or turn in absentee ballots, which weren't counted until Election Day. Early voting would open polls officially in the weeks leading to an election.
Democrat supporters say the package would "uplift voting rights" by mostly reflecting Proposal 2, which voters passed last November.
Republican opponents say the bills go far beyond voting changes included in Proposal 2 and would weaken the integrity of Michigan's elections.
The bills now head to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who is expected to sign them into law soon.