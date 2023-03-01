Michigan Legislature passes Lowing MI Costs tax relief plan

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) – The Michigan Legislature passed Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Lowing MI Costs plan late Tuesday night, which will deliver a $1 billion tax break to seniors and working families.
The plan will roll back the retirement tax to save 500,000 households an average of $1,000 a year and also quintuple the Working Families Tax Credit to put an average refund of $3,150 back into the pockets of 700,000 Michiganders.
However, the $180 inflation relief checks for all taxpayers that Whitmer proposed were removed from the plan.
Whitmer said on Wednesday that Michiganders need the tax relief as inflation drives up costs of everyday essentials. She said Democrats have been pushing for the plan since 2011.
"We've been fighting to get this done for over a decade and I am proud to have partners in the legislature committed to delivering real relief," Whitmer said.
The legislation only needs her signature to become law. Whitmer has not said when she plans to sign the bills.
House Republican Leader Matt Hall of Richland Township said his party's efforts made it possible to give every Michigan resident and small business owner a permanent income tax cut.
The state income tax rate is expected to roll back from 4.25% to 3.9% for this year. Residents and small businesses will realize the savings when they file taxes in the spring of 2024.
"Republicans stood strong for taxpayers in our state," said Hall. "Working families and retired seniors struggling the most will see even more relief, under proposals championed by Republicans."
The Senate advanced House Bill 4001 Tuesday night after failing a second time to give the bill immediate effect. This was necessary to implement a provision to move state money around to block the income tax cut expected to go into effect this spring.