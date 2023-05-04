Michigan man's Star Wars displays bring joy for 'May the Fourth'

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) -- Thursday was a special day with Star Wars fans everywhere greeting each other with "May the Fourth be with you."
Outside of the Joyful Jungle learning center in the area of Cass and Heydenreich in Clinton Township, there's a disturbance in the force.
Ben Flanagan of Madison Heights is a man who loves making other people smile — and Star Wars.
"The movies are cool," he said nonchalantly of his Star Wars fandom.
So May the Fourth is a special day for Flanagan. So special that he likes to bring the May the Fourth celebration to the whole community, setting up Star Wars scenes outside of the four Joyful Jungle locations across metro Detroit.
"He loves Star Wars. He underplays it completely," said Racheal Flanagan, who is his wife and the owner of the Joyful Jungle.
She loves her husband, Ben, but his Stars Wars obsession — meh.
"He comes home with these stormtroopers, sneaking them in the house. It's enough," Racheal said.
She said he didn't ask about decorating her Joyful Jungle locations ahead of May the Fourth.
"I pull into work and there's all these stormtroopers outside the building. I'm like, 'what are you doing,'" said Racheal.
Apparently the tradition started years ago.
But it does not stop there. Ben also hosts Jedi camp in the summertime for kids at community and charity events.
As far as creating smiles on May the Fourth, this is the way.
"People honk while I'm setting them up, and when I'm driving down the road with them," said Ben. "I just like spreading happiness everywhere."