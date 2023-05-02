Michigan motorists urged to watch for motorcycles on roadways

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Warmer weather and the coming summer mean motorcycles will be back on roadways across Michigan in increasing numbers soon.
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is reminding motorists to "Look Twice. Save a Life." as a way to avoid motorcycle crashes. The annual campaign began on Monday for Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month during May.
"'Look Twice. Save a Life.' is more than a slogan. It is a fundamental tenet of safe driving and key to reducing the number of crashes between passenger vehicles and motorcycles," Benson said.
She pointed out that motorcycles have a smaller profile on the roads, so looking an extra time before pulling out or making a left turn can make the difference between life and death.
Michigan reported 1,716 crashes between motorcycles and passenger vehicles from May to September 2021. They resulted in a record 120 deaths and 407 serious injuries.
Most crashes involving motorcycles happened on weekends, when they are on roadways the most.
Nationwide, the number of motorcycle deaths reached the highest level since 1975, when the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began tracking that statistic.
Michigan's Motorcycle Safety and Education Fund pays for the "Look Twice. Save a Life." campaign every spring. The fund receives $2.50 for every motorcycle endorsement renewal in the state.