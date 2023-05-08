Michigan National Guard gets $26 million create female spaces

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan National Guard received $26 million to renovate 15 facilities so they cater more to a rising number of female soldiers.
Officials say the Michigan Army National Guard armories were designed and constructed when the military was almost entirely male. As females join the National Guard in increasing numbers, facilities are inadequate for them.
Several Michigan National Guard facilities used for drills and other regular activities lack enough restrooms and shower space for the 1,500 female soldiers they employ. Facilities also lack space for lactation rooms.
"The women who serve in the (Michigan Army National Guard) deserve access to facilities that meet their needs and allow them to focus on their training and missions," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Facilities that will receive a share of the funding including the following four armories in Mid-Michigan:
- Alma -- $940,000.
- Bay City -- $720,000.
- Lapeer -- $2.22 million.
- Midland -- $2.48 million.
"As more women join the (Michigan Army National Guard), these new facilities are vital to make sure our troops feel supported and have the resources necessary to thrive and be mission ready," said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.