Michigan National Guard to simulate Mackinac Island evacuation

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan National Guard will be practicing a mass evacuation of Mackinac Island this week.
The simulation involves several emergency air and water transportation routes set up between the island and Upper Peninsula mainland from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.
The National Guard's 1437th Engineer Co. based in Sault Ste. Marie plans to set up a temporary evacuation port on Mackinac Island. The soldiers are trained to transport, assemble, disassemble, retrieve and maintain U.S. Army bridging systems.
Aircraft and boats will be practicing a large-scale shuttling operation between British Landing on the northern part of Mackinac Island and the Mackinac County Airport along Lake Huron north of St. Ignace.
The drill includes flying some bridging bays, which are like floating docks, across the water from Mackinac County Airport to Mackinac Island. Traffic will be halted on the I-75 Business Spur near the airport when the flights take off and land.
The Michigan National Guard is asking the public avoid the safety zones where drill takes place to minimize delays or interference.