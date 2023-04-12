Michigan now automatically expunges some criminal convictions

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan became the first state to automatically expunge old criminal records for people who have remained crime-free for years.
Michigan State Police launched a new automatic expungement program on Tuesday. The department will search the state's database each day for eligible convictions to automatically remove.
More than 1 million Michigan residents could have their records wiped clean without applying or taking any action themselves.
Organizers hope the move will clear the way for more Michigan residents to find good-paying jobs and safe, affordable places to live.
The automatic expungement law applies to the following circumstances:
- Any misdemeanor with a punishment of less than 93 days will be cleared after seven years.
- Up to four misdemeanors with punishments more than 93 days can be cleared.
- Up to two felony charges can be cleared after 10 years.
However, some convictions won't be cleared through expungement. They include human trafficking or traffic offenses causing injury or death.
In addition, no one with criminal charges currently pending against them can have their records expunged.
Anyone who believes they qualify for automatic expungement can check the Internet Criminal History Access Tool webpage by clicking here. It costs $10 to view a public record on the online tool.