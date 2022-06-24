Michigan officials react to Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade

MICHIGAN, U.S. (WJRT) - The Supreme Court has announced the overturn of Roe V. Wade ending nearly 50 years of constitutional protections for abortion.
About half the states are expected to put abortion bans in place.
Michigan officials are reacting to the monumental decision in America's history.
“Today is a sad day for America as an unelected group of conservative judges act squarely against the will of the people and medical expertise. We can all sense the despair that tens of millions of Americans—our neighbors, family members and friends—are feeling right now. However we personally feel about abortion, health—not politics—should drive important medical decisions," said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has released a statement on the Supreme Court's ruling. She said that even though many knew this decision was coming, it doesn't make it any less shocking.
She states that everyone has their own beliefs on abortion, but having your own decision is different than being forced to make one.
“As I’ve repeatedly made clear, I will not use the resources of the Attorney General’s office to enforce an unconstitutional law that will allow the state into our bedrooms and doctor’s appointments, interfering with our fundamental reproductive rights,” Nessel said. “As long as I’m in office, I will not prosecute women, girls, or their doctors for seeking or providing abortion services. Nor will my staff seek licensure discipline against medical professionals who safely perform these procedures," said Nessel.
Nessel will be discussing the Supreme Court decision in further detail Friday afternoon.
Congressman Dan Kildee said that this overturn will go down as one of the most reprehensible Supreme Court decisions in our country’s history.
"“Health care decisions should be made between a woman and her doctor—not politicians or judges. For nearly fifty years, our nation’s laws have protected a woman’s right to make her own decisions about her body and future. But now, Republican-appointed justices have taken away those fundamental rights for tens of millions of Americans," said Kildee
Senater Jim Ananich of Flint said that it’s horrifying and embarrassing that Michigan is among the states with automatic abortion bans.
“Tomorrow, we will wake up in an America that is less free than it was yesterday. The women of this nation will no longer have the guaranteed right to chart their own paths or make deeply personal and private medical decisions without government intrusion. Regardless of whether abortion is an option you would choose for yourself, one thing I know for sure is that it’s not the government’s place to decide it for you," said Ananich.
Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow said that it is hard to look past the anger that she and so many women across the country feel right now.
“This Supreme Court decision will literally put women’s lives at risk. Twenty-six states are poised to move quickly to ban abortion—including 13 states with laws that can go into effect right now," said Stabenow.
Congressman John Moolenaar also sent a statement minutes after the decision. He said that this is a day in history that will save millions of lives. He adds that the Supreme Court decision upholds the right to life for the most vulnerable.
Moolenaar believes that this decision begins healing the errors of the past.
In May, a judge's ruling halted enforcement of the states' abortion ban meaning the law that bans abortions will not take full effect for the time being.
This ruling is being challenged by Right to Life and a number of other people and companies.
As of Friday, there has been no decision on these appeals.
The Right to Life of Michigan has said that the Supreme Court justices are on the right side of history.
They state that this day is monumental and give the states ability to restore rights to the unborn. Right to Life stands with the justices and thanks them for their courage and wisdom in overturning this law.
Michigan's Chief Medical Executive, Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian said that she is concerned about how this decision will negatively impact health outcomes for women and children, particularly women and children of color as they have greater disparities in health outcomes in general.
"SCOTUS’s ruling and Michigan’s abortion ban will not only punish women seeking abortion care, but it will also punish and criminalize health care providers who have dedicated their lives to providing the best care for their patients. It casts a dark shadow over the medical community – and doctors will now be forced to choose whether to honor our oath to our patients, to our communities and to our profession, or uphold a law that is unjust and discriminatory and does not reflect the wishes of the majority of Michigan residents," said Dr. Bagdasarian