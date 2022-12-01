 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 24 knots from the west
with gusts up to 40 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 4 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 5 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI
and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around AM EST Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 8 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions.  Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.

&&

Michigan police agencies beefing up speed limit enforcement

  • Updated
  • 0
Michigan State Police traffic stop

A Michigan State Police trooper makes a traffic stop.

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Speeders beware: Extra police will be looking for you.

Dozens of police agencies across Michigan are planning extra overtime patrols to target speeders from now through February. They are reacting to an alarming rise in speeding and deadly crashes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning says 237 people died in crashes statewide caused by excessive speed in 2021, which represents an 18.5% increase over 2020. 

That increase mirrors a national rise in traffic deaths caused by speeding. Across the U.S., 11,258 people died in crashes involving a speeding driver in 2020, which represents an 18% increase over 2019.

"Speeding continues to be a critical issue in Michigan that leads to many needless crashes, serious injuries and fatalities on our roadways," said Katie Bower, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning. "With the arrival of winter comes snow, slush and slick road conditions that make speeding even more dangerous and crashes more likely."

The University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute says Michigan drivers were involved in 24,555 speed-related crashes, which is a 10.3% increase from the 22,260 speed-related crashes in 2020.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says 87% of all speeding-related traffic deaths occurred on non-interstate roadways.

Recent insurance industry studies show that approximately 112,000 speeding tickets are issued each day, or about 41 million per year.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you