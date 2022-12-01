Michigan police agencies beefing up speed limit enforcement

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Speeders beware: Extra police will be looking for you.
Dozens of police agencies across Michigan are planning extra overtime patrols to target speeders from now through February. They are reacting to an alarming rise in speeding and deadly crashes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning says 237 people died in crashes statewide caused by excessive speed in 2021, which represents an 18.5% increase over 2020.
That increase mirrors a national rise in traffic deaths caused by speeding. Across the U.S., 11,258 people died in crashes involving a speeding driver in 2020, which represents an 18% increase over 2019.
"Speeding continues to be a critical issue in Michigan that leads to many needless crashes, serious injuries and fatalities on our roadways," said Katie Bower, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning. "With the arrival of winter comes snow, slush and slick road conditions that make speeding even more dangerous and crashes more likely."
The University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute says Michigan drivers were involved in 24,555 speed-related crashes, which is a 10.3% increase from the 22,260 speed-related crashes in 2020.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says 87% of all speeding-related traffic deaths occurred on non-interstate roadways.
Recent insurance industry studies show that approximately 112,000 speeding tickets are issued each day, or about 41 million per year.