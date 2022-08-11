Michigan police agencies step up drunken driving patrols this weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Police agencies across Michigan will increase patrols for drunken drivers from this weekend through Labor Day.
The annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign will take place over the end of the summer tourism season to prevent crashes and deaths on Michigan roads.
Labor Day weekend is one of the deadliest times of the year for drunk or impaired drivers, according to the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning. Michigan State Police, sheriff's offices and police departments hope to change that.
The three-week Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign from Aug. 12 to Sept. 5 includes additional police patrols targeting intoxicated drivers and advertising aimed at encouraging drivers to make smart decisions.
“The aim of the enforcement campaign is to drastically reduce deaths and serious injuries caused by impaired driving,” said Katie Bower, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning. “This should be a time for friends and family to enjoy the final days of summer. Impaired driving puts everyone at risk and is always unacceptable.”
The University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute says 45% of deaths on Michigan roadways in 2021 involved intoxicated drivers. Thirty-nine people died in crashes over Labor Day weekend from 2017 to 2021.
A total of 11 people died in crashes on Michigan roads in 2021 alone.
Michigan police agencies reported 9,557 crashes and 357 deaths in crashes involving drunken drivers in 2021. Police reported an additional 2,999 crashes and 275 deaths involving drivers intoxicated on drugs last year, as well.
Michigan's legal limit for blood-alcohol concentration behind the wheel is 0.08, but police can arrest any driver if they believe the driver is impaired.