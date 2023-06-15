Michigan police agencies to increase speed patrols this weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Speeders beware: Extra police will be on patrol for eight days beginning this weekend.
The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning announced an initiative with extra police patrols targeting speeders across the state from June 17 to 25. Michigan State Police, sheriff's office and municipal law enforcement will take part.
Officials say speeding is a direct cause of about 25% of all deadly crashes nationwide. Statistics show 237 people in Michigan died from crashes blamed on excessive speed and speeding caused more than 24,500 crashes in 2021.
Police across Michigan continue seeing a dangerous increase in speeding since the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Speeding continues to be a critical issue in Michigan that leads to many needless crashes, serious injuries and fatalities on our roadways," said Katie Bower, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning.
She said families are out and about more this month with the busy summer travel season.
"Unfortunately, there will be some drivers on the road who put everyone at risk by speeding and driving recklessly, making crashes more likely," Bower said. "These vital speed-enforcement periods help lessen the impact of those dangerous, impatient drivers."
Insurance industry studies show that police across the U.S. issue 112,000 speeding tickets every day on average -- or about 41 million per year.