Michigan police ending summer with extra drunk driving patrols

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Police across Michigan are planning extra patrols through the traditional end of summer to target drunken drivers.

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign started Thursday and will continue through the Labor Day holiday weekend. The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning says late summer is among the deadliest times of the year for intoxicated drivers.

Michigan State Police and law enforcement agencies across the state are adding extra patrols for more than three weeks. The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning also is planning an aggressive advertising campaign.

"The aim of the enforcement campaign is to drastically reduce deaths and serious injuries caused by impaired driving," said Katie Bower, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning. "This should be a time for friends and family to enjoy the final days of summer."

Michigan saw 9,331 crashes blamed on drunk drivers in 2022, which claimed 322 lives. An additional 2,452 crashes were blamed on drivers intoxicated by drugs, which caused 249 more deaths.

Combined, intoxicated drivers caused 40% of traffic deaths statewide last year.

The legal limit for blood-alcohol content in Michigan -- and all 49 other states -- is 0.08.

"Driving impaired is a choice," Bower said. "We are encouraging people to make the right choice and find a sober ride home if they plan on using an impairing substance."