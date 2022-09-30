Michigan prisons reduce inmate phone rate by nearly 40%

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Phone calls from Michigan prison inmates will cost their loved ones nearly 40% less under a new contract announced this week.
The Michigan Department of Corrections renegotiated with prison phone provider ViaPath Technologies to cut rates to 8.7 cents per minute, which is down 38% from the current rate of 14 cents per minute.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the reduction will save families and friends of inmates about $11 million per year.
“Enabling prisoners and their loved ones to maintain communication and in an affordable fashion is good for everyone involved,” said Michigan Department of Corrections Director Heidi Washington. “This new rate will not only help keep important community connections intact and save prisoners and families money, but the same level of vital technological and security services will stay in place.”
The lower phone rate, which takes effect on Oct. 1, was made possible with additional funding in the new state budget. ViaPath also has agreed to provide inmates with a second 10-minute phone call at no charge every week.
ViaPath has provided phone service for Michigan prison inmates since 2010. The Corrections Department mandated rate reductions in 2018 from a high of 20 cents per minute for prepaid calls, 21 cents per minute for debit calls and 25 cents per minute for collect calls.
The phone rate dropped from 16 cents per minute in 2021 down to 14 cents. The reduction that takes effect Saturday will reduce it to 8.7 cents.