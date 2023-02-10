Michigan Recreation Passport fee increasing by $1 in March

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A Recreation Passport to enter Michigan state parks, recreation areas and boat launches will cost a bit more beginning March 1.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is hiking the cost by $1 to a total of $13 per year for vehicles and $7 for motorcycles. A $5 convenience fee is added when vehicle owners buy a passport at a state park.
The passport provides access to more than 100 state parks and recreation areas, more than 1,000 boating access sites, more than 140 state forest campgrounds and thousands of miles of state-managed trails.
Some special amenities within state parks and recreation areas may have an additional cost beyond the passport.
The DNR says this is the first Recreation Passport increase in three years. The increase is mandated based on a state law that requires passport prices to go up along with the rate of inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index.
Recreation Passport fees for non-Michigan residents increased from $36 to $39 per year on Jan. 1.
"The Recreation Passport model, introduced in 2010, provides a unique funding opportunity for the state’s parks and recreation system," said Ron Olson, DNR Parks and Recreation chief.
Last year, about 40% of vehicles registered in Michigan had the Recreation Passport on their license plate. Passport revenue goes into a restricted fund used only for the following purposes:
- State park infrastructure and operations.
- Grants for community recreation agencies in Michigan.
- State forest campgrounds and recreational trails.
- Restoring cultural or historic resources across the state.
- Marketing and promotion of state recreation assets.
Olson said Michigan's state parks system is nearly self supporting. About 97% of operations and maintenance costs come from user fees while only 3% comes from the state's general fund budget.