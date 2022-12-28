Michigan regulators turn down DTE Energy electric pre-pay program

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - DTE Energy won't be able to launch a pre-pay program for electric customers after the Michigan Attorney General's Office argued successfully against the concept.
DTE sought approval from the Michigan Public Service Commission to spend $13 million on launching the program, in which customers could pay for electricity before actually using it.
The model is opposite of the established post-use billing that utilities in Michigan use. DTE was asking for regulators to suspend utility billing rules, which the attorney general's office says were set up to protect customers.
The Michigan Public Service Commission rejected spending to start the program and bending rules that would make it possible.
Attorney General Dana Nessel said DTE's proposal would have spread costs for the pre-pay program across all customers, but only those enrolled would ever see benefits. The program also would allow for faster shutoffs for nonpayment.
"While programs such as DTE’s prepay proposal may appear harmless on their face, it is important to understand how the program is structured, what protections ratepayers are being asked to forfeit, how much the program will cost, and who will ultimately pay for the program," said Nessel.
The Michigan Attorney General's Office represents utility customers in requests for rate increases or significant spending requests before the Michigan Public Service Commission, which regulates utilities statewide.
"The structure and costs associated with this program were a bad deal for consumers, especially lower-income customers who might have found themselves forced into the program," Nessel said.