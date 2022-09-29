Michigan Republicans announce election reform deal with Whitmer

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Republicans say they reached a deal with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on a set of sweeping reforms to Michigan election laws.
Republican State Rep. Ann Bollin of Brighton Township said the measures will strengthen the integrity of elections. Whitmer had not released a statement about the election reform bills by Thursday morning.
“Election integrity should not be politicized,” said Bollin. “We can all agree that the people of Michigan must be able to vote freely and securely. And we all want our local clerks to have the tools they need to run smooth elections with results our citizens can trust.”
The Republican-led Michigan Legislature passed four bills on Wednesday and Bollin anticipates that Whitmer will sign them into law. The changes to state election laws include:
- A requirement for the Michigan Secretary of State's Office and county clerks to clean up voter rolls every month. They must remove names of registered voters who died or moved to reduce the chance of fraud.
- A required chain of custody for ballots delivered in drop boxes, including a better system of tracking them.
- Allow active-duty military members stationed overseas to vote electronically.
- Allow municipal clerks to begin preprocessing absentee ballots for two days before Election Day.
- Allow communities to set up polling places in privately-owned buildings as long as they are not owned by a candidate running for office or anyone who runs a political action committee.
Republican State Sen. Ruth Johnson of Holly, who previously served as Michigan's secretary of state, said preprocessing absentee ballots on the Sunday and Monday before elections will help municipal clerks.
Lawmakers approved a one-time measure allowing clerks to preprocess absentee ballots in 2020 due to a massive increase in created by Michigan's Proposal 3 of 2018, which allowed absentee voting for no reason.
“This legislation would allow clerks to again use this tool to efficiently and securely process absentee ballots, allow more communities to participate and increase the time available for clerks to preprocess ballots for counting on Election Day," Johnson said.
Bollin, who chairs the House Elections and Ethics Committee, said Republicans tried to negotiate an election reform package with Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's administration, but she "repeatedly politicized" the GOP proposals.
“I’m glad the partisan politics have finally been put aside,” Bollin said. “These are common-sense measures that are all broadly supported. They should have been signed into law two years ago. It’s unfortunate that improving election integrity was twisted into such a partisan and polarizing issue and that it took so long to get everyone to come together.”
Benson also did not release a statement by Thursday morning about the proposed changes to Michigan election laws.
House Bills 4491 and 6071 and Senate Bills 8 and 311 now head to Whitmer's desk for her consideration. She can sign them into law or veto them.